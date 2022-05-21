Guyana favors removal of barriers to regional trade

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has disagreed with calls by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for Guyana not to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Trinidad and Tobago, saying it provides a way forward to remove a range of non-tariff barriers.

“Hopefully, the MOU will go towards resolving the difficulties we have had so you have to have a pathway to solving the problem. You just can’t complain about it, and I think that’s what we’re looking for,” Jagdeo told the Demerara Waves Online News.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley earlier this week held talks with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and according to a statement released by the government in Port of Spain, the two leaders engaged in broad, extensive bilateral talks and pledged to deepen ties between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

It was explained that the discussions focused specifically on agriculture, energy, and national security and that an MOU covering the key areas which were discussed is to be signed and released.

But in its statement, the GCCI said it “wishes to express its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana.

“The Chamber’s concern comes in light of the fact that there are still many non-tariff barriers (NTBs) implemented by Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana. These NTBs prevent exports from Guyanese businesses and, by extension inhibit the growth of Guyanese enterprises.

“Accordingly, the Chamber of Commerce, as it did in 2018 with a previous MOU of a similar nature, strongly urges the Government to refrain from signing any MOU with Trinidad and Tobago until these non-tariff barriers are removed,” it added.

Jagdeo said the government wanted to hold a “discussion” with the GCCI adding that Georgetown’s “focus is on …removing barriers to trade in agricultural products across the region”.

There has been no response so far from Trinidad and Tobago regarding the complaint made by the private sector group.

CMC/