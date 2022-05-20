Private sector group against any MOU between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed its disagreement with the decision by Guyana to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Trinidad on issues such as agriculture, energy, and national security.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is leading a delegation to Georgetown for the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo being organized by Guyana and the Caribbean Community, (CARICOM) as part of the efforts by the region towards the promotion, engagement, and informed dialogue among key stakeholders along the agri-food value chain

On Tuesday, he held talks with President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and according to a statement released by the Trinidad and Tobago government, the two leaders engaged in broad, extensive bilateral talks and pledged to deepen ties between Guyana and the twin-island republic.

It was explained that the discussions focused specifically on agriculture, energy, and national security and that a MOU covering the key areas which were discussed is to be signed and released.

But in its statement, the GCCI said it “wishes to express its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana.

“The Chamber’s concern comes in light of the fact that there are still many non-tariff barriers (NTBs) implemented by Trinidad and Tobago against Guyana. These NTBs prevent exports from Guyanese businesses and, by extension inhibit the growth of Guyanese enterprises.

“Accordingly, the Chamber of Commerce, as it did in 2018 with a previous MOU of a similar nature, strongly urges the Government to refrain from signing any MOU with Trinidad and Tobago until these non-tariff barriers are removed.”

The GCCI, which described itself as “the oldest and largest private-sector representation organization in Guyana, said “it is our mandate to ensure that the concerns of the enterprises that have continuously expressed difficulties as it relates to doing business in and with Trinidad and Tobago are voiced.

“The Chamber of Commerce, therefore, reiterates its disagreement with this action by the Government of Guyana and, once again, urges that these long-standing NTBs be removed,” it added.

CMC/