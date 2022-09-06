Grenada to host OECS CEO Breakfast forum

GEORGES’S, Grenada,– Grenada will host the second Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) chief executive officer (CEO) Breakfast Forum on September 14, the St. Lucia-based OECS Commission has announced.

It said that the event, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and UNICEF, will be held under the theme “’ Re-Imagining the OECS: Discover Opportunities and Innovate Forward’’.

The Commission said that the discussions will focus on social development, particularly in areas such as youth innovation, innovative health, digital education, and transformational youth justice.

“The CEO Breakfast will create a space that brings together the region’s innovators, international voices, and partners for development to co-create, scale, and sustain solutions related to mutually agreed development challenges,” the OECS Commission said, adding that representatives of civil society organizations, development partners, social entrepreneurs, academia, youth leaders, and government agencies are expected to attend.

“The event underscores the aspiration of the OECS Commission, USAID, and UNICEF to amplify their relationship by advancing cooperation initiatives that are dynamic, agile, innovative, and that promote the co-creation of sustainable solutions that will reinforce efforts in the OECS region to cultivate an environment where people thrive, the natural environment is resilient and economies are reinvented but malleable enough to be recalibrated during times of crisis.”

The OECS groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

CMC/