St. Vincent to host digital transformation and emerging technologies workshop

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a one-day webinar on Thursday on digital transformation and emerging technologies for stakeholders in the cultural and creative industry,

Dubbed ‘Unlocking the Metaverse, it is a collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) and META (Facebook) and will provide a forum for Vincentians to acquire knowledge on the use of emerging technologies as a revenue-generating platform for their products and services.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture said the workshop is an initiative to provide sensitization, training, and alternative source markets for creatives to boost their revenue streams.

“It is the first time we have META, the owners of Facebook, partnering with an OECS country in such an exercise. There are substantial benefits to be derived from the positive utilization of these emerging technologies. We are pleased to provide this opportunity for stakeholders and it augers well for the strategic development of the Creative Industry,” said Culture Minister, Carlos James.

The organizers said the event will also be addressed by Héctor Faya, the director of Latin America Policy Programmes and Government Outreach at META as well as Dr. Ignacio De Leon – the chief executive officer at the Kozolshyk National Law Center, University of Arizona.

The Organization of American States in alliance with META, through the OAS Youth Academy on Transformative Technologies of the Americas, aim to train more than 10,000 creators through online courses in Augmented Reality.

The ministry said this is the first step towards bringing the metaverse to Latin America and the Caribbean, and the opening of a gateway to economic opportunities in 35 countries of the region through this venture.

CMC/