Grenada launches spice replanting program

Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture is intensifying its efforts to increase the production of spices on the island with the launch of the Spice Replanting Program.

During the recent launch in the southeastern parish of St. David, it was announced that the government wants to have 100,000 spices under production in various locations around the island.

Before Hurricane Ivan in 2004, St. David cultivated various spices – nutmeg, cocoa, pimento, cinnamon, nutmeg, sapote, and tonka bean, among others.

However, the loss of spice plantations, coupled with poor management of existing fields, resulted in a significant decline.

“This event indicates the government’s serious attitude towards agriculture. This will be the first official garden of this project,” said minister of state with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Adrian Thomas, as he underscored the importance of starting the program in St. David.

“St. David is the King of Spice in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Clove, cinnamon, sapote, clove, tonka bean, and the likes were all known to be produced in St. David.”

The project will not concentrate only on the traditional and locally known spices, it will also allow for the introduction of new spices to Grenada. Thomas said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the “Isle of Spice” is retained and maintained.

The Spice Replanting Program will be implemented in every parish in Grenada.

