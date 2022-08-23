Grenada Government defends dismissals and transfers of workers

Grenada’s Labor Minister Claudette Joseph is defending the decision to send home or transfer public sector workers in the sister isles of Petite Martinique and Carriacou.

“From my investigations of the matters there was nothing wrong and certainly nothing that rose to the level of victimization and definitely not terrorist act as I understand was described by one of the union officials,” she said while addressing the matter on “Heartbeat”- the weekly radio talk show of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Last week, President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Brian Grimms, called on the authorities to state whether several public servants had been transferred or dismissed since the Dickon Mitchell administration came to power in June.

“What we are seeing here is clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief, and is very unfortunate on the sister isles,” said Grimes, calling on the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews, who is also the parliamentary representative to deal with the situation.

However, Claudette Joseph, who is also the attorney general, said from her investigations nothing improper was done.

“So as attorney general I am satisfied based on all the information provided that there was nothing wrong morally or legally in the steps taken but that in fact those steps were taken in furtherance of the transformational agenda of this government because in one particular case the person was actively campaigning against the transformation agenda.”

“So, there were good enough reasons and in two instances I understand there were transfers which happens all the time …and definitely when there is a change in administration in every part of the democratic world,” she added.

The PSU has warned that it will protest against the measure and that “every week we are getting new complaints”.

Grimms told reporters that during the campaign for the general election, Prime Minister Mitchell and the NDC had campaigned of the theme of cleanliness, peace, unity, and development.

