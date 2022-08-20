Grenada Union alleges public service workers being transferred or fired on sister isles

President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), Brian Grimms, has called on the authorities to state whether several public servants in the sister isles of Petite Martinique and Carriacou have been transferred or dismissed since the Dickon Mitchell administration came to power in June.

“We have had disturbing reports from the sister isles of what we will coin at this point as blatant victimization. From the end of July to now we have received those reports and right now they are coming in weekly,” Grimms told a news conference.

He said in one instance five women had either been transferred or fired and none had ever been disciplined verbally or otherwise in recent times.

Some of the workers were allegedly engaged in political campaigning for the June 23 general election, while others were accused of misconduct that can bring the public service into disrepute. “What we are seeing here is clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief, and is very very unfortunate on the sister isles,” said Grimes, calling on the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Tevin Andrews, who is also the parliamentary representative to deal with the situation.

“I must confess to the Grenadian public that I am an admirer of the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Minister Tevin Andrews…but these acts, these terrorist acts against these women under his stewardship must be corrected.

“The union will not stand by this, the union will not stand by this, it took a lot for us to have this news conference. Every week we are getting new complaints, what is happening,” Grimms told reporters.

He said during the campaign for the general election, Prime Minister Mitchell, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had campaigned on the theme of cleanliness, peace, unity, and development.

“The politics of recrimination, acrimony, and political spite must be placed in the back of us for us to move forward as a country. This is extremely important for us to move forward.

“You cannot condemn acts of political victimization on your political platform and when you are placed in that same position either you have a hand in it or you turn a blind eye to said political victimization on your fellow citizens,” Grimms said.

The authorities have so far not responded to the allegations made by the trade union.

