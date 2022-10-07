Frontier Airlines to begin seasonal non-stop flights from US Cities to Jamaica

Frontier Airlines will begin non-stop seasonal flights from the United States cities of Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri, and Chicago, Illinois to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica as of February 2023

The announcement was made by senior manager of International Sales at Frontier, William Evans, who says flights will begin on February 23, from St. Louis and three times per week; the service from Denver, which begins on February 24, will also be three times weekly; and weekly flights from Chicago begin on February 25.

“We are really excited to make this announcement. I just want to say thank you to the deputy mayor [Councilor Richard Vernon], to the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), and the Port Authority,” he said during a special ceremony held at Sangster International.

“Everyone has welcomed us with open arms. The love that you give us, is true ‘one love Jamaica’ and I know that’s how we feel, and I know that everyone at headquarters in Denver is very excited, and we look forward to just huge growth and opportunity well into the future.”

Councilor Vernon said Frontier has played a key role in the record arrivals of visitors to the island since the reopening of the tourism sector, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful that you have chosen Montego Bay, and I welcome you again. I want to say that Montego Bay is at a place where it is expanding, and we value our transportation sector, especially when we are talking about the flights and Montego Bay becoming a hub. We really want to reach that place. That is why our team has worked so hard to extend its footprints across the world,” he added.

For her part, regional manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Odette Dyer, said the development is exciting and is “a plus for destination Jamaica” and “augurs very well for the island.”

CMC/