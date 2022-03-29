Former Haitian president concerned as groups organize demonstrations against kidnappings

Former Haitian president Michel Martelly is expressing concern as groups organize demonstrations against kidnappings in the French-speaking Caribbean Country.

Several Haitian organizations, including the December 4 Collective, have announced plans to stage street protests against the spate of kidnappings in the French-speaking Caribbean country, as the latest victim was released over the weekend following the payment of a ransom.

The organizers are planning for the three days of demonstrations to take place from Tuesday, March 29.

Last Saturday, gynecologist Dr. Michel D’Alexis, who was kidnapped at his medical office on March 2 was released after 24 days in captivity. The amount of ransom paid was not disclosed.

The gynecologist was detained together with Urologist, Dr. Pierre Boncy, who was released last week after 13 days.

The two medical doctors were abducted by men pretending to be lawyers in the company of a man claiming to be a lawyer. They were handcuffed and bundled into a vehicle.

The organizers said the demonstrations against kidnapping will allow citizens to clearly ask the authorities to fully assume their responsibilities.

Public transport unions are also urging members to participate in the demonstration against kidnapping and insecurity, noting that the transport sector represents a target for armed gangs.

Meanwhile, former president Michel Martelly in a video message over the weekend, said he was concerned about the growing insecurity that has paralyzed the country.

He said a broad political consensus is the best solution to restore security, and to this end, he is encouraging all actors in national life to have frank dialogue on the matter.

Martelly said he is aware of the seriousness of the situation of Haitians where members of the population can no longer travel without fear and likened the present situation to Haitians who risk their lives to flee Haiti illegally daily.

“I know you are tired of being stressed to go out in your own country,” he said, adding “I know you are tired of hearing gunshots. I know you are tired of adjusting.

“But I also know if we really want to, we can solve the insecurity problem that is destroying us,” Martelly said, adding that without security there is no stability, without stability there is no investment and without investment, there is no development.

He warned that Haiti can’t solve its problems in a climate of political instability “while the population is left hopeless.

“We cannot continue to argue amongst ourselves, we cannot continue to weaken the state,” he said

CMC/