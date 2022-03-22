Haiti among the least happy countries in the world

Advertisement

Haiti has been ranked among the least happy countries, according to the World Happiness Report 2022, released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Haiti is the only Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country featured in the report that assessed 146 countries in 2021.

Haiti is ranked in the Top Ten least happy countries with a score of 3.721 and is placed at 140th from the 146 countries. Last year, the French-speaking CARICOM country had amassed a total of 3.615 points.

Haiti remains the poorest country in the Latin America and Caribbean region and among the poorest countries in the world. In 2020, Haiti had a gross domestic product per capita of US$2.925, the lowest in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region and less than a fifth of the LAC average of US$15.092. On the UN’s Human Development Index, Haiti ranked 170 out of 189 countries in 2020.

Since 2002, the World Happiness Report has used statistical analysis to determine the happiest countries in the world

According to the report, Finland ranked the happiest nation globally for the fifth consecutive year. This report was primarily based on the Gallup World Poll.

The new report was released ahead of the annual International Day of Happiness observed on Sunday. It rates the 146 countries based on personal well-being, levels of gross domestic product, life expectancy, and other quality of life measures.

Based on an average of data collected over three years and a mathematical formula, the list, which is now in its tenth year, awards a score from zero to ten.

“With this year’s Globe Happiness Reflect, which utilizes global survey data to report how people rate their lives in more than 146 nations worldwide, the World Happiness index 2022 sheds light on a ray of hope in these terrible times. Not only did the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cause agony and suffering, but it also resulted in an upsurge in social assistance and charity.

