Five inmates hospitalized after contracting tuberculosis at Jamaican correctional facility

By Micaiah Morgan

Five inmates have been hospitalized after being infected with tuberculosis (TB) at one of Jamaica’s correctional facilities.

The name of the facility was not disclosed.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in partnership with the Department of Correctional Services, says it is performing tuberculosis screening for inmates at the facility.

It is said the inmates are responding well to treatment, and no staff member has tested positive for the infection.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the contacts of the hospitalized detainees have been identified and are being checked.

The department further disclosed that close to 100 inmates have already received the Mantoux skin test, which, together with screening for symptoms, including coughing, weight loss, and fever, is done as part of the first level of evaluation for TB.

The next phase of evaluation includes a chest x-ray and a sputum test, which are being scheduled for the inmates.

TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It usually attacks the lungs, though it can attack any body part, including the kidneys, spine, and brain.

 

