Dr. Ralph Gonsalves calls on United States to “leave Cuba alone”

Prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday called on the United States to stop spreading false information about the government and people of Cuba.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the call as he met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is in the island on a three-day official visit.

According to Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the United States has no understanding of the selflessness of Cubans and due to the lack of knowledge lies are being told constantly.

“Well, you really do a disservice to the fight against the global crime of human trafficking when you exploit the name “human trafficking” in that way and pervert it into nothingness, utilizing international law on trafficking to suit your ideological and hegemonic aims,” he said.

“The Cuban brothers and sisters, the internationalist workers who are here, we request from time to time the help of the Cuban government and people, and you come to us voluntarily, and the United States of America must stop this lie.” “If they want to win affection in that regard, support a program by Americans to provide a similar service to countries like ours, which may need that service,” Gonsalves said.

The Vincentian prime minister emphasized that while his country has a friendly relationship with the United States – he will not “embrace their follies”.

“We are friends of all and we strive for a better world, but don’t ask me, this government, to embrace your follies, your absurdities, which are determined not by any logic or common sense, not by considerations of humanity, but because of presidential, senatorial, Congressional, and gubernatorial politics, especially in South Florida, where you have a significant number of anti-revolutionary Cubans,” he stated.

“So, I make this plea to my American brothers and sisters, leave Cuba alone in its internationalist humanitarian mission. I make bold to say that since the dawn of civilization there is no country in the world, no people who have been as selfless as revolutionary Cuba and its people.”

The Cuban president arrived on Saturday for an official visit during which he will aim to further boost relations of friendship and cooperation with St Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean nations.

He will also participate at the 8th Summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Tuesday in Barbados.

CMC/