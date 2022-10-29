Digicel Chairman Denis O’Brien joins CARICOM Reparations Movement

The Chairman of telecommunications company, Digicel Denis O’Brien, has offered his support to the regional reparations movement

Speaking during a recent engagement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Commission (CRC), O’Brien presented a proposal titled “Repair” that he said could assist in advancing CARICOM’s call for Reparations for Native Genocide and Slavery.

The plan seeks to persuade the British and European governments and institutions to establish a new long-term fund for reparations. He said the fund will have clear five-year targets with financing flowing to the region annually.

O’Brien had already publicly declared his solidarity with the work of the CRC and had spoken on the matter to several CARICOM Heads of Government, the Commission’s Chairman, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, and national reparations committees.

According. to O’Brien, the proposal supports the CRC Ten Point Plan for Reparatory Justice in which reparation is defined as an economic and social development strategy for the region.

He agreed with the CRC’s position that Europe owes the region a ‘Marshall style Plan’ after 400 years of wealth extraction by which it was enriched.

The Digicel chairman said his repair plan will facilitate multisectoral investments in agriculture, health, and education, among other areas.

He suggested such a multi-sectoral investment and trading plan is critical to the successful recovery of the region from current international economic crises.

In applauding O’Brien and his team for their affirmation and support of the work of CRC, Professor Beckles said the Repair Plan has the potential to engage in high-level government relations with the UK, Europe, and the European Union.

“This level of engagement will help build momentum in support of CARICOM’s call for reparations,” he added.

The Repair Plan seeks to energize the movement for reparations through public relations campaigns in the United Kingdom, and European and Caribbean communities. To achieve this objective, a robust communications strategy utilizing both traditional and social media platforms will be implemented.

The CARICOM Reparations Commission has invited other private sector corporations in the Caribbean and in Europe to similarly partner with the CRC to seek reparatory justice for the peoples of the Caribbean.