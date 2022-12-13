Desi Bouterse remains in charge of NDP until 2027

Former Suriname president Desi Bouterse remains at the head of the main opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) after internal elections scheduled for Sunday had been postponed to 2027.

Bouterse remains chairman of the party he founded July 4, 1987. On Sunday, the Central Political Organ (CPO), which is chaired by Bouterse met and has the authority to make decisions of a general political nature.

In a statement, the NDP said despite the postponement of the internal elections, the various committees of the party adopted the party’s political program and that prior to Sunday’s meeting, several hearings had been held by the Scientific Bureau in recent months.

The statement said the election program will follow from this program. It also commented on the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court on the electoral system, which it said was presented to the meeting “and the position of the party and the next steps to be taken were discussed”.

The statement said the internal elections will be postponed until the end of two years after the national elections of 2025 and that the next CPO meeting will be held in the first quarter of 2023.

The NDP lost the 2020 election winning 16 of the 51 seats.

