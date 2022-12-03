Suriname President, Vice President “patch” up differences

The political party, Brotherhood & Unity in Politics (BEP) Friday described as “terrifying and condemnable” the present political situation in Suriname after President Chandrikapersad Santokhi earlier this week held a meeting with his Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk amid reports of a conflict within the coalition government.

“The BEP points out that it is neither appropriate nor desirable for high political office holders to publicly attack, insult and threaten each other through the media. The BEP calls on all Surinamese to keep a cool head so that we do not end up in some unsavory adventure again,” the party said in a statement.

On Wednesday, President Santokhi held talks with his vice president and in a statement issued after, the head of state in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country said “the government will continue to set the example of moving forward in unity. Only in this way will we as a nation successfully overcome the challenges in our path”.

According to the state-owned Suriname Communications Service, (SCS), the two men had “a constructive meeting”.

Earlier, Brunswijk had told reporters that he distrusts President Santokhi and that he was being followed by members of the intelligence and security services.

The vice president, who heads the General Liberation and Development Party (ABOP), also said he believes that the investigation of party member, Joël ‘Bordo’ Martinus is designed to destabilize the coalition partner.

Brunswijk told reporters that while “I never feel threatened,” he has brought up the issue with Santokhi who “won’t listen to me”.

But in his statement, President Santokhi said after discussions with the intelligence and security services, these agencies have emphatically stated that “they are not aware of, nor involved in, any investigations concerning the vice president”.

President Santokhi said talks with various structures and authorities will follow in the coming days, adding “as a government, we are not going to accept that parts of the government are threatened or intimidated”.

He said also during the meeting between the two top government officials “emphasis was placed on the principle that this government will never interfere with pending criminal cases.

“Based on the foregoing, the president and vice president, in any criminal case, are not assigned any role other than bystander.”

CMC