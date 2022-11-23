Cuban president to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines in December

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Cuban President, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel will make an official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines early next month, becoming the first Cuban leader to do so since the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

Gonsalves told Parliament that Díaz-Canel will visit December 3 to 5 and will travel to Barbados for the eighth Cuba-CARICOM Summit in Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Parliament will hold a formal sitting in honor of the visiting Cuban leader and as has been the case when heads of government have addressed Parliament, he and the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday, will also address the Parliament.

Gonsalves said a committee involving state officials and the Cuban ambassador has been set up to plan the visit and the programs are being finalized.

Cuba was among the “Coalition of the Willing” nations that contributed to the construction of the Argyle International Airport.

“And, of course, we have had Cuban foreign ministers come to visit us. But this is the first time and I am sure the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will respond very warmly to His Excellency President Miguel Diaz Canal and it would be a strengthening of the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” Gonsalves said.

“There will be many occasions to speak about these things but I thought that I’d make the formal announcement today. I didn’t want to make it too far in advance and I didn’t want to make it other than in Parliament, given our schedules.”

CMC/