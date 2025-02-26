Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Caribbean

Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission
Lawrence-Beswick, who retired from the Supreme Court in December 2022 after two decades of service, brings extensive legal experience to the position.
By Jovani Davis

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of the Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, follows consultations with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. She succeeds retired Justice Seymour Panton, whose term ended yesterday. Panton confirmed that he would not seek an extension of his tenure.

In addition, former Bank of Jamaica Governor Brian Wynter will fill the seat of Commissioner Eric Crawford, who is stepping down later this month. Current commissioners—Auditor General Pamela Munroe Ellis, retired Justice Lloyd Hibbert, and H. Wayne Powell—will remain in their roles.

Lawrence-Beswick, who retired from the Supreme Court in December 2022 after two decades of service, brings extensive legal experience to the position. She has previously served as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions and as an acting Judge of Appeal. Last year, she was appointed chairperson of the Road Traffic Appeal Tribunal.

Wynter, who served as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica from 2009 to 2019, is recognized for his expertise in financial policy and played a significant role in stabilizing the country’s financial sector.

The changes in leadership come at a time when the Integrity Commission has faced challenges, particularly in its relationship with government parliamentarians. In a farewell message to staff earlier this month, Panton revealed the difficult environment he encountered, citing personal attacks, threats, and opposition from some parliamentarians over the provisions of the Integrity Commission Act, despite its unanimous passage in Parliament. These tensions were further exacerbated by the commission’s decision not to certify the Prime Minister’s 2021 income declarations, which has led to legal challenges from the Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

Later this year, further leadership changes are expected as the terms of Executive Director Greg Christie, Director of Corruption Prosecution Keisha Prince-Kameka, Director of Investigation Kevon Stephenson, and Director of Information and Complaints Craig Beresford all come to an end between March and July. All four officials are eligible for reappointment.

 

More Stories

Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end...
Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, to debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August....
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM announces plans to reform telecommunications, trade, and education sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...
Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025

Grenada to introduce legislation to decriminalize cannabis use by mid-2025

Grenada’s Agriculture Minister, Lennox Andrews, has announced that the Government plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize the use of cannabis for both religious and...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...
Petra Roach

Petra Roach to step down as CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority in June

Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that she will not renew her contract for a fifth year,...
American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his...
Sandals Resorts in Antigua Agrees to Allow Employees to Keep Tips

Sandals Resorts in Antigua agrees to allow employees to keep tips

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that Sandals Resorts will now allow its employees to keep the tips they earn, following...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Skip to content