Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of the Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, follows consultations with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. She succeeds retired Justice Seymour Panton, whose term ended yesterday. Panton confirmed that he would not seek an extension of his tenure.

In addition, former Bank of Jamaica Governor Brian Wynter will fill the seat of Commissioner Eric Crawford, who is stepping down later this month. Current commissioners—Auditor General Pamela Munroe Ellis, retired Justice Lloyd Hibbert, and H. Wayne Powell—will remain in their roles.

Lawrence-Beswick, who retired from the Supreme Court in December 2022 after two decades of service, brings extensive legal experience to the position. She has previously served as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions and as an acting Judge of Appeal. Last year, she was appointed chairperson of the Road Traffic Appeal Tribunal.

Wynter, who served as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica from 2009 to 2019, is recognized for his expertise in financial policy and played a significant role in stabilizing the country’s financial sector.

The changes in leadership come at a time when the Integrity Commission has faced challenges, particularly in its relationship with government parliamentarians. In a farewell message to staff earlier this month, Panton revealed the difficult environment he encountered, citing personal attacks, threats, and opposition from some parliamentarians over the provisions of the Integrity Commission Act, despite its unanimous passage in Parliament. These tensions were further exacerbated by the commission’s decision not to certify the Prime Minister’s 2021 income declarations, which has led to legal challenges from the Prime Minister.

Later this year, further leadership changes are expected as the terms of Executive Director Greg Christie, Director of Corruption Prosecution Keisha Prince-Kameka, Director of Investigation Kevon Stephenson, and Director of Information and Complaints Craig Beresford all come to an end between March and July. All four officials are eligible for reappointment.