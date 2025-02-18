Golding urges Governor-General to select IC chairman without political leanings

As the deadline for appointing a new chairman of the Integrity Commission (IC) approaches, Opposition Leader Mark Golding is urging the Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, to select someone free from partisan ties. According to the Integrity Commission Act, the Governor-General is responsible for appointing four of the five IC commissioners after consulting with both the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. However, one legal expert has pointed out that the Governor-General is not obligated to follow the recommendations of either leader. The Auditor General is the only commissioner whose position is determined by law.

With Justice (Ret’d) Seymour Panton set to step down as chairman next week, speculation is growing that Justice (Ret’d) Lloyd Hibbert may be named as interim chairman. Hibbert would assume the role only if Sir Patrick Allen does not make a new appointment by next Wednesday. At the same time, Commissioner Eric Crawford’s tenure will end on February 28.

Golding, speaking at a political rally in St. Andrew West Central, the constituency of Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness, emphasized the importance of selecting individuals with no political affiliations to preserve the integrity of the Commission. “I say to our Governor-General, ‘[Your] Excellency, do the right thing.’ We know some vacancies are coming up, make sure that no political hacks, no strongly politically affiliated people are appointed commissioners of the Integrity Commission because that institution needs to be protected,” Golding stated. He stressed that the Governor-General should appoint people who are reputable, competent, and independent—individuals who have no agenda other than to uncover the truth and uphold the institution’s mission to combat corruption.

Tensions between some government lawmakers and the Integrity Commission have been mounting, particularly after investigative reports were tabled in Parliament. The IC leadership has maintained that it is merely fulfilling its duties under the law passed by Parliament.

Along with the vacancies of the chairman and Commissioner Crawford, other key positions at the IC will soon be up for renewal. Greg Christie, the executive director, is set to finish his five-year term in May 2025, while three directors—Keisha Prince Kameka, director of corruption prosecution; Kevon Stephenson, director of investigations; and Craig Beresford, director of information and complaints—will see their terms expire by July. These directors are eligible for reappointment.

The selection of new leadership at the IC will play a crucial role in maintaining the Commission’s credibility and effectiveness in tackling corruption in Jamaica.