Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to a report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Immediate Past President, Nicola Madden-Greig, highlighted that the region is projected to gain 1.32 million additional jobs and experience a doubling of GDP during this period.

Madden-Greig raised important questions during a panel discussion at the Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo, which took place at Princess Grand Resort in Green Island, Hanover. The session, titled Big Data Analytics and Tourism Resilience, explored how the Caribbean can achieve these projections. “How do we achieve this? And what is the data we need to track and analyze to help our members realize this forecast?” she asked.

The forecast was based on an economic impact report conducted by CHTA in collaboration with the WTTC. The report showed that tourism contributed 13.7% to the Caribbean’s GDP in 2019 and is expected to rise to 14.2% by 2032. Globally, tourism’s contribution to GDP will grow from 10.4% in 2019 to 11.6% in 2032. Similarly, travel and tourism jobs in the Caribbean, which accounted for 15.6% of employment in 2019, are anticipated to increase to 17.7% by 2032. Globally, this category is expected to grow from 10.3% to 11.8%.

Madden-Greig also spoke about the Caribbean Construction and Pipeline Report (CCPR), which aims to track challenges within the region’s tourism industry. Launched late last year, the CCPR provides insight into emerging issues, such as the demand for human resources and airlift capacity. “Destinations know which hotels are coming, but as a region, we’re not quite sure,” she said, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to airlift demands. “You can’t swim to the Caribbean, so we all have to be aware of the bill that is coming,” Madden-Greig added.

The report highlighted the growth in tourism infrastructure: in 2017, there were 17,000 hotel rooms in the pipeline. This number increased to 29,000 by 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, about 30,000 rooms are expected to be in the pipeline for 2024. “This is a major game changer for us at the regional level, to be able to understand what’s happening throughout the region and to better plan,” Madden-Greig stated.

Looking ahead, Madden-Greig emphasized the importance of sustainability and data-driven strategies that connect tourism with other sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and the creative industries. “Tourism must not only support itself but also create linkages with other industries to benefit the entire region,” she argued.

The third edition of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo, which ran from February 17 to 19, coincided with Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17. The event brought together tourism professionals from around the world to exchange ideas, share experiences, and discuss strategies for creating a more sustainable and resilient global tourism industry.