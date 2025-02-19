Caribbean

Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032

Caribbean Expected to Add Over 1 Million Jobs by 2032
By Amelia Robinson

GREEN ISLAND, Hanover — By 2032, the Caribbean is expected to see an increase of over a million jobs compared to 2019, according to a report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Immediate Past President, Nicola Madden-Greig, highlighted that the region is projected to gain 1.32 million additional jobs and experience a doubling of GDP during this period.

Madden-Greig raised important questions during a panel discussion at the Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo, which took place at Princess Grand Resort in Green Island, Hanover. The session, titled Big Data Analytics and Tourism Resilience, explored how the Caribbean can achieve these projections. “How do we achieve this? And what is the data we need to track and analyze to help our members realize this forecast?” she asked.

The forecast was based on an economic impact report conducted by CHTA in collaboration with the WTTC. The report showed that tourism contributed 13.7% to the Caribbean’s GDP in 2019 and is expected to rise to 14.2% by 2032. Globally, tourism’s contribution to GDP will grow from 10.4% in 2019 to 11.6% in 2032. Similarly, travel and tourism jobs in the Caribbean, which accounted for 15.6% of employment in 2019, are anticipated to increase to 17.7% by 2032. Globally, this category is expected to grow from 10.3% to 11.8%.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Madden-Greig also spoke about the Caribbean Construction and Pipeline Report (CCPR), which aims to track challenges within the region’s tourism industry. Launched late last year, the CCPR provides insight into emerging issues, such as the demand for human resources and airlift capacity. “Destinations know which hotels are coming, but as a region, we’re not quite sure,” she said, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to airlift demands. “You can’t swim to the Caribbean, so we all have to be aware of the bill that is coming,” Madden-Greig added.

The report highlighted the growth in tourism infrastructure: in 2017, there were 17,000 hotel rooms in the pipeline. This number increased to 29,000 by 2019, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, about 30,000 rooms are expected to be in the pipeline for 2024. “This is a major game changer for us at the regional level, to be able to understand what’s happening throughout the region and to better plan,” Madden-Greig stated.

- Advertisement -

Looking ahead, Madden-Greig emphasized the importance of sustainability and data-driven strategies that connect tourism with other sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and the creative industries. “Tourism must not only support itself but also create linkages with other industries to benefit the entire region,” she argued.

The third edition of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference and Expo, which ran from February 17 to 19, coincided with Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17. The event brought together tourism professionals from around the world to exchange ideas, share experiences, and discuss strategies for creating a more sustainable and resilient global tourism industry.

 

More Stories

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

48th CARICOM Heads Conference to Tackle Current Geopolitical Challenges

The 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference begins today, Wednesday, February 19, in Bridgetown, Barbados, hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. As...
Haitian Police Identify Former Senator among Suspects in Deadly Gang Attacks

Haitian Police Identify Former Senator among Suspects in Deadly Gang Attacks

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti  — Authorities in Haiti have issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of supporting gangs that have been terrorizing...
deportation Jamaica deported

Fifty-five Jamaicans to be deported from US on February 27

Fifty-five Jamaicans are set to be deported from the United States on February 27, but contrary to circulating social media reports, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Premier David Burt secures third term in Bermuda general elections

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, has won its third consecutive term in government following Tuesday's general elections in Bermuda,...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...
Bahamas PM says CARICOM will not get involved in US and China Spat

Bahamas PM says CARICOM will not get involved in US and China spat

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis stated yesterday that Caribbean nations will not get involved in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and...
Haitian Man killed by fellow country man in Bar Brawl in Portland, Jamaica

Haitian man killed by fellow country man in bar brawl in Portland, Jamaica

A dispute between two Haitian men outside a bar in Windsor Forest, eastern Portland, turned deadly on Sunday night. The altercation escalated when one man...
Golding Urges Governor General GG to select IC chairman without political leanings

Golding urges Governor-General to select IC chairman without political leanings

As the deadline for appointing a new chairman of the Integrity Commission (IC) approaches, Opposition Leader Mark Golding is urging the Governor-General, Sir Patrick...
SpaceX to Attempt First-Ever Booster Landing Off the Coast of the Bahamas Today

SpaceX to attempt first-ever booster landing off the coast of the Bahamas today

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of a rocket booster on its drone ship off the coast of Exuma, an island in...
bermuda

Bermuda nationals head to the polls today in general election

Bermuda nationals are heading to the polls today, February 18, 2025, in a highly anticipated general election that could reshape the political landscape of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Shooting in Port St. Lucie Home

2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidental Shooting in Port St. Lucie Home

Skip to content