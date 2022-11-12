Caribbean countries urged to continue monitoring drought situation

The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) says the northernmost Leeward Islands, St. Vincent and western Belize should continue to monitor their water resources at least until the end of this month given that there was a relative increase in rainfall in September and drought is still possible across the Caribbean.

In its latest Caribbean Drought Bulletin, CariCOF, said with rainfall most likely being normal to above normal into January, except in the northwest of the region, impacts from short drought are not likely by the end of that month.

“Interests in the northernmost Leeward Islands, St. Vincent, and western Belize should continue to monitor their water resources at least until November,” CariCOF added.

It said during the last three months, normal to above-normal conditions were predominantly seen throughout the eastern Caribbean.

CariCOF said there is no concern for short-term drought for the region at the end of January 2023, and long-term drought may possibly develop or continue in western Belize, Sint Martin, St. Vincent, and the US Virgin Islands.

“Areas ending up in long-term drought by the end of November may experience lower than usual water levels in large reservoirs, large rivers and groundwater, which would become a concern for the 2022-23 dry season,” CariCOF added.

CMC/