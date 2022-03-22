New airline Coral Jet prepares to take off from Bermuda

Advertisement

Bermuda will welcome a new airline, which hopes to start flying later this year, serving the Caribbean as well as North America.

Coral Jet has applied to the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) for an air operator’s certificate.

An advertisement for pilots for Airbus A320 single-aisle planes to join a new start-up in Bermuda was posted on Aviation Jobs.

“Coral Jet, a new start-up in Bermuda, is currently looking for experienced A320 Captains,” according to the advertisement, adding that applicants should be “willing to relocate to Bermuda”.

A spokesman for Duke Aviation Holding Company, a major shareholder in Coral Jet’s parent company, declined to give details on when the airline will start operations.

“Management focus right now is on obtaining the AOC (air operator’s certificate) from the BCAA. We think it would be most appropriate to talk once that milestone has been reached,” he told the Royal Gazette newspaper.”

Canada-based aerospace company Flyht said Coral Jet would serve the Caribbean, United States, and Canada, and has plans to increase its fleet.

Flyht said it will supply a future fleet of seven A319/320 aircraft for Bermuda Aviation Asset Management, doing business as Coral Jet.

Transport Minister Lawrence Scott announced the plan in the House of Assembly, saying if the business gets off the ground it will mean more jobs and opportunities for Bermudians, as well as a greater opportunity to determine available destinations.

