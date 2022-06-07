Belize submits counter-memorial to the ICJ

Belize has delivered its counter-memorial to the Registrar of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague with Prime Minister John Briceño indicating that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country will do everything possible to maintain its land that is being claimed by Guatemala.

“Belizeans can rest assured that a strong, clear, and powerful case has been made for our sovereignty over all…as well as the maritime areas as determined by international law,” he said.

A government statement said the country’s counter-memorial “makes a robust defense of Belize’s sovereignty over its entire territory including islands and the pertaining maritime areas in accordance with international law.

“In accordance with the timetable announced by the Court, which was amended as a result of the pandemic, Guatemala submitted its memorial on December 8, 2020, and is due to submit its reply to Belize’s counter-memorial in December 2022. Belize will then have until June 2023 to submit its rejoinder, after which the Court will set a date for the oral hearings,” the statement said.

Briceño said the country’s counter-memorial provides for a ‘strong defense to Guatemala’s memorial…and resolutely defends the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Belize.”

CARICOM leaders at their inter-sessional summit in March reiterated support for Belize’s position, reiterating “the importance of Belize, Guatemala, and the OAS (Organization of American States) continuing to fully implement the existing Confidence Building Measures.

“They also reiterated their call for both countries and the OAS to finally fulfill their commitment to design a mechanism of co-operation for the Sarstoon River,” and “expressed appreciation for the role of the OAS in accompanying the process and called on the international community to increase support for the OAS Office in the Adjacency Zone.

“Heads of Government reaffirmed their steadfast support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Belize,” the communique added.

In a dispute stretching back to the dawn of the colonial era in the Americas, Guatemala recognized the independence of Belize at the beginning of the 1990s. But it never accepted the borders and continues to claim about 11,000 square km (4,250 square miles) of Belize, about half of its territory.

Guatemala and Belize have agreed to accept the court’s decision on any and all legal claims of Guatemala against Belize to land and insular territories.

Belize became independent in 1981.

CMC/