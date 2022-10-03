Barbados to host inaugural fintech conference

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the inaugural global fintech conference of the Caribbean that gets underway on Wednesday.

The three-day Fintech Islands conference is expected to be attended by more than 300 delegates from across the world, whose mandate is to create a world-class event that will be a catalyst for the growth of the fintech ecosystem in the Caribbean.

“Our speaker line-up includes 100 plus fintech leaders from around the globe. More than 60 percent of speakers are founders and CEOs. More than 40 percent of speakers are from outside of the Caribbean region, including fintech leaders from North America, LATAM, Europe and Africa,” said Fintech Islands senior advisor, Andrew B. Morris.

The former chief content officer for the Money20/20, said the conference agenda features four major themes particularly relevant to the context of the Caribbean venue namely financial inclusion, climate Fintech, cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance and embedded and open finance.

The organizers said the conference will also afford delegates invaluable networking opportunities and immersive island experiences.

The Empire Fintech Conference brings together hundreds of entrepreneurs and plays host investors and service providers that help firms grow.

CMC/