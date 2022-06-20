Barbados establishes Committee to look at increase in food and fuel prices

A committee has been set up within the Social Partnership to look at the increases in food and fuel costs in Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made this disclosure as she participated in a hybrid panel discussion on Building Resilience and Sustainability in the Caribbean, on Friday.

The other panelists were Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who joined virtually, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

- Advertisement -

Mottley underscored the importance of having policy and fiscal space, so government could continue to shield citizens during these tough times. She noted that government had put in place an initial measure that allowed it to cap the rate of the VAT on fuel.

“We at least tried to shield you by not taking as much taxes and capping that. Regrettably, we’re going to have to look at it again.

“As recent as Monday, we set up a committee within our Social Partnership to look at the underlying increases in food and fuel costs, with an understanding that within two weeks … labor, private sector, and government [will be] meeting, such that on the 8th of July, when we meet back, we put ourselves in a position to make decisions that will help families in this country, particularly since the summer vacation is coming,” she stated.

The Prime Minister said the School Meals program may have to be utilized during the summer.

The School Meals Program in Barbados is administered by the School Meals Department of the Ministry of Education and Culture. It was instituted in March 1963 to implement a government policy decision to provide cooked lunches for children in all government primary schools.

CMC/