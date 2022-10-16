Bahamas records first case of Cholera since 2017

Bahamas health authorities confirmed a case of Cholera on the island last week, the first case recorded in 5 years. As Bahamians begin to panic the government has sought to reassure citizens that the country can handle an outbreak of cholera, should it occur.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville told reporters that the case involved a 52-year-old Bahamian man in New Providence who was reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Thursday.

He insisted that the man did not travel to Haiti, where there is an outbreak of the disease, but did not reveal any other details on the patient’s recent travel history.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholera, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The health minister said given the new case, the ministry is working closely with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to implement additional protocols.

“The additional protocols are more closely monitoring our borders, having more healthcare, individuals in our surveillance unit, high alert, monitoring our airports, ports of entry ships coming in from various different jurisdictions. It’s more involved with surveillance,” he said

He said that the country’s healthcare facilities have the capacity to deal with cholera cases, adding “yes, we have an emergency protocol that we can activate in the event that we have cases that supersede these isolated cases. They are available not only in New Providence but also in Grand Bahama.

“And our team on the Family Islands are also on high alert. So, these are standard medical protocols that our healthcare providers have the ability to activate, in the event that we do have an outbreak.”

But Dr. Darville said the population should not be alarmed at the situation, even as he urged residents to take the necessary precautions, such as using and drinking safe water and practicing proper hygiene.

“I want the residents of The Bahamas to know that our neighbor in close proximity, there’s an outbreak and there’s always the possibility. And so, for us in the healthcare industry, we must be mindful of what is around us and begin to prepare for any possible outbreak.”

The Bahamas recorded its last case of cholera in 2017.

