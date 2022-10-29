Axed cabinet minister Lawrence Scott ‘surprised, but not bitter’

Sacked Transport Minister Lawrence Scott says he was “surprised, but not bitter” after being dumped from Bermuda Premier David Burt’s streamlined new cabinet.

The cabinet shake-up also saw the removal of Dr. Ernest Peets as minister of youth, culture, and sport, who was also the Progressive Labour Party’s (PLP) leader in the Senate.

News of the dismissals came on Thursday ahead of a swearing-in ceremony at Government House overseen by Governor Rena Lalgie as the transport portfolio was handed to Wayne Furbert, a former leader of the now defunct United Bermuda Party (UBP), while Owen Darrell, Burt’s chief of staff, took over Peets’ two roles.

Scott, whose father Alex was premier between 2003 and 2006, told the Royal Gazette newspaper: “I was surprised because I thought I was doing a good job.

“I’m not bitter. It’s politics, not Sunday school.”

Asked if he thought the decision could have been punishment for publicly stating he was thinking of running for the PLP deputy leader’s post in last week’s internal elections, Scott said: “You’d have to ask the premier that.”

Pressed on whether the move could be related to his father saying Burt needed to look less “autocratic”, Scott said: “Again, you would need to ask the premier that.”

Burt denied Scott’s consideration of standing against Walter Roban for the role of deputy premier played a part in his exit from the cabinet.

The move comes a week after Burt defeated former Minister of Finance Curtis Dickinson in an acrimonious fight for the PLP leadership by 97 delegates votes to 56.

Regarding his departure from the cabinet, Scott added: “The premier no longer thinks I’m a good fit for the team and he has put me on the bench — but then [Portugal and Manchester United footballer Cristiano] Ronaldo doesn’t get to play every game.

“I achieved a lot in the role, but now I will put all my efforts into helping my [Warwick South East] constituents and the PLP.”

Asked if his “autocrat” comments about Burt could have factored in the sacking, Scott’s father told the Gazette:” I would hope not.

“But I did not see this coming. I’m prejudiced because I am his father, but I thought he was a very effective minister. He ticked all the boxes.”

The reshuffle also saw Furbert’s Cabinet Office ministerial responsibilities given to Vance Campbell, who remains as minister of tourism.

CMC/