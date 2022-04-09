Authorities concerned at upsurge in Cubans illegally entering Belize

The Belize government says it has seen an “upsurge” in the number of Cubans entering the country illegally since re-opening the land borders on February 7, hoping to make their way into the United States.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration said the Cubans are among other nationals, entering Belize via irregular means.

“To date, the department has seen a total of 39 Cuban nationals whose primary aim remains to reach the US-Mexico border using Belize as a transit point,” the statement said, noting that most recently, “the Mobile Interdiction Team of the Belize Police Department apprehended 18 persons who entered via irregular means and handed them over to Immigration.

The group which comprises sixteen Cubans and two Nicaraguan adults was held in a cane field near the outskirts of Carmelita Village in Orange Walk District. The operation on Tuesday night was carried out by members of the Mobile Interdiction Team, as well as customs officers. The foreign migrants were accompanied by three Belizeans. Under interrogation, the Cubans said they flew to Nicaragua and traveled along a terrestrial smuggling route until they arrived in Benque Viejo where they were met by a pair of Nicaraguans in Calla Creek Village. According to the migrants, they were en route to the Mexican border where they would have proceeded to the United States

“These Cuban nationals are utilizing the Refugees Program to avoid repatriation and are being handed over to Help for Progress,” the foreign affairs minister said.

It said the assistant director with responsibility for enforcement was informed by a representative from Help for Progress that the 13 Cubans, who were released to the Human Rights Commission of Belize as a result of a Supreme Court Ruling on March 18, 2022, and that of the Belmopan Magistrate Court Ruling on March 23, 2022, respectively, are no longer at the shelter.

“The ministry reiterates its commitment to the Global Compact for safe, regular, and orderly migration,” the statement added.

