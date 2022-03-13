US Coast Guard repatriates 198 Haitian migrants

Advertisement

The United States Coast Guard says that the crew from its cutter Venturous recently repatriated 198 Haitian migrants.

In a statement on Friday, the Coast Guard said “a good Samaritan” notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watch standers last Sunday, at about 1:00 p.m., of a blue Haitian vessel grounded off Ocean Reef, Southern Florida.

It said it collaborated with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency and partner agencies in rescuing 356 Haitians from the vessel about 200 yards off Ocean Reef in Key Largo, Florida.

“The Coast Guard maintains a strong relationship with our partner agencies and Haitian authorities, allowing us to work together to protect lives at sea,” said Captain Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages which can lead to casualties.”

Since October 1, 2020, the US Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted 1,152 Haitian migrants compared to 1,527 in Fiscal Year 2021; 418 in Fiscal Year 2020; 932 in Fiscal Year 2019; 609 in Fiscal Year 2018; and 419 in Fiscal Year 2017.

Meantime, CBP said its Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and Border Patrol agents teamed up Tuesday to rescue a group of 10 undocumented migrants from Haiti left stranded by smugglers in Desecheo island off Puerto Rico.

“Smugglers have no respect for the security and well-being of the migrants they transport,” said Augusto Reyes, director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “Our agents will continue to use our advanced aeronautical capabilities to procure the safety and security of people in distress throughout our coastal borders.”

CBP said that, on March 6, “a concerned citizen contacted the Ramey Sector indicating that a group of migrants were abandoned in Desecheo island,” a desolate island 13 miles (21 km) from Rincón on the west coast of Puerto Rico.

“With a rough sea state in the Mona Passage, impeding a safe removal on a boat, an AMO Black hawk was diverted from another mission to remove the migrants from the island,” CBP said.

“Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents departed with the AMO crew and reached the migrants on the side of the island where they were abandoned,” it added. “The agents guided the migrants through the rough terrain and elevation to another side of the island where the Black hawk was able to land.”

CBP said the 10 migrants, six males and four females, were in good health and were transported to the Ramey Border Patrol station for processing under US immigration law.

During World War II, and until 1952, Desecheo was used as a bombing range by the United States Armed Forces.

From 1952 to 1964 the United States Air Force used Desecheo for survival training, CBP said.

In 1976, it said the administration of the island was given to the US Fish and Wildlife Service; and, in 1983, it was designated as a National Wildlife Refuge.

