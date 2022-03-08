Hundreds of Illegal Haitian Migrants Detained After Wooden Vessel Runs Aground in Florida 

Over 100 Haitian migrants including children were detained by United States law enforcement as they sought to enter the country illegally by boat on Sunday.

“The condition of the vessel was reported to be in poor condition, not to mention overloaded with migrants, no life jackets or anything on board. All of their lives were in danger during the trip,” said Adam Hoffner of the US Border Patrol.

The authorities said the wooden boat carrying a large number of Haitians ran aground on Sunday afternoon in the shallow waters off the coast of Ocean Reef Club, north of Key Largo, about 300 meters from the shore.

They said there were between 150 to 250 Haitians onboard including women and children.

“We do suspect this was a smuggling operation that did depart from Haiti,” Hoffner said adding “our concern right now is the safety of the migrants”.

The authorities said an unknown number of Haitians jumped into the sea and swam to shore moments after the boat ran aground.

Some of the Haitians onboard the boat needed medical assistance, Chief US Customs and Border Protection Officer Walter N. Slosar said.

Despite public appeals and repatriation, Haitians in search of a better life, risk their lives by undertaking the perilous journey by sea to reach the United States.

This marks the second vessel authorities have intercepted in recent days. Last week the US Coast Guard intercepted a vessel with 179 Haitian migrants approximately 30 miles off Andros, in The Bahamas.

In January, the US Coast Guard intercepted another boat near the Florida Keys carrying 176 Haitians, ten of whom had to be taken to hospital with symptoms of dehydration.

The US Coast Guard has noted that since October 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 993 Haitians compared to 1,527 Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2021; 418 Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2020; 932 Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2019; 609 Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2018; and 419 Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2017.