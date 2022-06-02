Argentine Frigate ARA Libertad completes training voyage in St Lucia

The Argentine Navy´s training ship, Frigate ARA Libertad, completed its time in St Lucia after it was docked at Port Point Seraphine from May 26 to May 28, as part of its 50th Training Voyage.

Commissioner of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Milton Desir welcomed the crew of the ship and thanked the Commander Ship Captain Don Carlos Schavinsky Trichero for choosing St. Lucia as part of the voyage and hoped the visit would allow the Marine Unit to receive naval training.

Commander Trinchero held a reception for local authorities on the evening of May 26 and stressed this is the first time in history that the frigate visited St. Lucia and deeply appreciated the warmth with which the ship was received.

According to the Charge d´Affaires of the Embassy of Argentina, Angel Dalmazzo, one of the priorities of the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, assumed by Argentina last January, is to deepen ties and cooperation between Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, he highlighted the recent visit of President Alberto Fernández, and mentioned that the frigate’s visit is a milestone in the bilateral relationship and a unique opportunity to celebrate the friendship between both nations. During the celebration of Argentina’s National Day, which took place aboard the ship, Nancy Nicholas, head of the political section of the Ministry of External Relations, celebrated the longstanding cooperation and mutual support between Argentina and Saint Lucia.

Official activities included a welcome breakfast, official celebrations on the occasion of Argentina’s National Day, a gala evening, and a farewell ceremony as the ship left the port. Additionally, the local community received guided tours of the frigate and shared an afternoon with the crew and authorities.

The 50th Voyage started on April 30, its first stop was Fortaleza, and after St. Lucia the frigate continued its journey to Santo Domingo, where it will join the training ships of Uruguay, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, among others, in the framework of the 2022 edition of Velas Latinoamericas. Other stops include Veracruz, Baltimore, Dublin, Toulouse, and Cadiz, returning to Argentina on September 25.