Antigua and Barbuda marks 41st independence anniversary

As Antigua and Barbuda celebrated its 41st Anniversary of Independence on Tuesday under the theme ‘Moving forward with Unity, Strength and Stability’, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) integration movement is vital to the twin-island nation’s progress.

He said solidarity within the OECS space was also crucial.

‘’We are bound by challenges and threats from all sides, and only our solidarity as OECS member states will see us through this difficult period. New threats call for new strategies,” Prime Minister Browne said in a recorded message at a virtual flag-raising ceremony held by the Commission to commemorate the anniversary. Like other island nations, Antigua and Barbuda faces unique environmental issues created by its proximity to the ocean, and small size

‘’It now becomes more necessary and urgent than ever to build out our OECS single space and to put in place the building blocks of our Economic Union as a means of consolidating our gains and confronting the World’s challenges together.’’

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules congratulated Antigua and Barbuda on the strides it has made since Independence.

He said he looked forward with optimism to the role that the country will continue to play globally.

‘’The Anniversary of Independence of Antigua and Barbuda is worthy of great celebration, as you reflect on the significant progress made, but it is also an opportunity to cogitate on immediate issues and to look beyond to the long-term with sights set on the next frontier, in the quest for better solutions and fresh possibilities,” he said.

Following a period of internal self-governance, Antigua received full independence from the United Kingdom on November 1, 1981. Antigua and Barbuda is a member of the Commonwealth and a Commonwealth realm; it is a constitutional monarchy where King Charles III is still the head of state.

CMC/