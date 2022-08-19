American teen who was shot while vacationing in Jamaica released from hospital

The American teen who was shot in Jamaica by members of the security forces during a raid in Seaview Gardens St. Andrew is now out of the hospital following a successful operation to repair his leg over the weekend.

The 15-year-old said the incident has left him traumatized and the horror of nearly being killed at the hands of those who are supposed to serve and protect people has changed him forever.

The teenager, who resides in Bronx, New York, has been vacationing in Jamaica since June before he was shot in the thigh last week.

He had been enjoying a typical summer vacation, playing football, games, and hanging out with friends, before the events of that fateful day, which have now colored his perception of his homeland and its security forces.

The aspiring footballer suffered “major muscle damage” in the incident.

The teen’s father, Howard Johnson, flew to Jamaica after the shooting last week and is demanding answers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force about what transpired the evening his son was injured.

Johnson disclosed that he will be securing legal representation.

The 41-year-old American citizen, who works as a truck driver in the United States, said he knows that the recovery process will be costly and difficult as his son will not be able to walk for months. He noted that he will have two rounds of free therapy then he will have to foot the rest of the bill.

On Wednesday, a representative of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said there have been no developments since last week.

After the shooting incident last week, INDECOM had said the security forces reported an engagement with at least one, possibly two males, one of whom was reported as allegedly pointing a firearm at the members of the security forces.