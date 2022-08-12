American teenager shot by police while visiting Jamaica

A teenager vacationing in Jamaica from the US was shot and injured by members of the security forces during an operation in Seaview Gardens St. Andrew earlier today.

The 15-year-old boy who is from Brooklyn New York was visiting his mother. It is reported that he was shot in the leg and later hospitalized.

The boy’s family says they want answers and there are demanding that the police act quickly to resolve the issue.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it has started probing the shooting incident.

In a statement, INDECOM said the security forces reported an engagement involving at least one or possibly two males, one of whom pointed a gun at members of the security forces.

No member of the Jamaica Defence Force fired their weapon, but one member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force fired his weapon during the incident INDECOM reported.

INDECOM says no weapon was reported by investigators as being recovered from the scene or the injured boy.

INDECOM is urging the cooperation of individuals who may have witnessed the incident to share information, photos, or video footage.