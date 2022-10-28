fbpx
NewsCaribbeanSuriname

Alleged mastermind of theft at Suriname’s Ministry of Finance arrested

Alleged mastermind of theft at Suriname’s Ministry of Finance arrested
By CMC News

Suriname authorities have made a breakthrough in investigations into the theft of more than SRD50 million (1 SRD=US$0.03) from the Ministry of Finance and Planning earlier this year, with the arrest of the alleged mastermind and another suspect this week.

Robert Khoendjbiharie was taken into custody and a few days later, Mosa Rother, an usher at the Ministry and the suspected mastermind of the crime, was arrested in traffic in Paramaribo.

Earlier reports had indicated that the two had gone into hiding. Preliminary police investigations confirmed that Khoendjbiharie had fled to French Guiana but recently returned to Suriname.

- Advertisement -

It is alleged the perpetrators used forged receipts and other documents to get the money transferred from the ministry’s account to their bank account. Several expensive luxury cars which were purchased with the money that was stolen on April 25 and June 14 have been seized.

The fraud was discovered in June when the Central Bank found that documents were offered for large transfers against agreements made with the ministry. Opposition legislator Melvin Bouva later raised the issue in Parliament.

The scandal led to demonstrations in Paramaribo, with protesters demanding the resignation of then Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing. He had consistently denied any involvement in the crime and refused to take political responsibility for it.

However, he subsequently resigned for “personal reasons”.

During his farewell press conference in September, Achaibersing called the crime an “ordinary theft” from ministry staff he had trusted.

He also disclosed that all the money had been recovered.

CMC/

 

Previous articleSt. Vincent PM says progress made despite insurmountable odds, as country celebrates Independence
Next articleFlorida Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Florida Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

Florida Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

Click here to view
Skip to content