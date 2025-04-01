NewsCaribbean

Caribbean braces for early heat season with increased drought

heatwaves climate crisis Caribbean
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Caribbean is expected to experience an early start to its annual heat season, with heat waves likely beginning as soon as April, according to the Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF).

While temperatures are set to rise, the extreme levels seen in 2023 and 2024 are not expected to be repeated.

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks report for April to June, released on Monday, CariCOF attributed the forecast to a combination of ENSO-neutral conditions in the Pacific, unusually warm waters in the Caribbean, and temporarily cooler waters in the eastern Tropical North Atlantic.

The agency warned that April could bring high evaporation rates, frequent short dry spells, and an increased risk of wildfires. While the mostly dry ABC Islands—Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao—are expected to see little rainfall, other parts of the region, including the Bahamas, Guianas, and Greater Antilles, should experience increasing rainfall intensity and more frequent showers by May. Belize and the Lesser Antilles are likely to see similar conditions by June. These changes could lead to a heightened risk of flooding, flash floods, and cascading hazards.

Episodes of Saharan dust are also expected to be frequent, which could contribute to drier and hotter conditions, as well as unpredictable severe weather patterns.

- Advertisement -

On the drought front, moderate to severe short-term drought conditions have developed in areas including the central and northern Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, parts of St. Croix, Saint Maarten, and St. Bart’s. Meanwhile, long-term drought conditions are evolving in southern Belize, northern Dominican Republic, southwest Jamaica, St. Bart’s, St. Vincent, southeast Suriname, and northwest Trinidad.

As the region prepares for the changing climate conditions, CariCOF’s outlook highlights the importance of monitoring weather developments closely to mitigate potential risks.

 

More Stories

Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC)

Guyana’s opposition leader open to stepping aside for consensus election candidate

In a major political development, Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC), has announced his willingness to withdraw from the 2025...
Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him

Legal battle over Belize opposition UDP leadership continues

Despite the conclusion of Belize’s general elections, the legal battle over the leadership of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) remains unresolved. On Monday, both...
Haiti police union

Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence....
JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.jpg

History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay. Held in...
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

Bank of Jamaica reports 890% surge in internet banking fraud Since 2020

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has issued a stark warning over the alarming rise in internet banking fraud, which has increased by an astounding...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda approves 18.8% pay raise for MPs and senators

Starting April 1, Bermuda's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Senators will see an 18.8% salary boost, the first such increase in 17 years, according...
St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

A St. Catherine labourer has struck it big, winning the J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot. The lucky ticket, bearing the numbers 06, 10, 12,...
Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan

Former Guyana Finance Minister Winston Jordan faces misconduct charge

Guyana's former Minister of Finance Winston Jordan appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a new charge of misconduct in public...
Haiti's new PM Alix Didier Fils-Aimé names 18-member Cabinet

Haiti Prime Minister calls for stronger Constitution amid political instability

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has called on citizens to support a stronger Constitution as the country grapples with ongoing security and political...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua gov’t hires law firm as sale of megayacht is challenged in Florida court

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has retained a U.S.-based law firm to represent its interests in a legal dispute over the sale of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC)

Guyana’s opposition leader open to stepping aside for consensus election candidate

Skip to content