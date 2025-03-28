NewsCaribbean

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

By Sheri-kae McLeod

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals the devastating impact of climate extremes on the Caribbean and Latin American region in 2024, including dying glaciers, record-breaking hurricanes, wildfires, and catastrophic floods.

These events have caused lasting damage to ecosystems, economies, and communities, with far-reaching effects still unfolding.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo explained that extreme weather, such as droughts, heatwaves, and unprecedented flooding, has disrupted food supply chains, strained livelihoods, and exacerbated poverty. “In 2024, weather and climate impacts wreaked havoc across the region, from the Andes to the Amazon, triggering widespread environmental and economic disruptions,” she said.

2024 was one of the warmest years on record for Latin America and the Caribbean, contributing to accelerated glacier melt. Venezuela lost its last glacier, becoming the second country in modern times to lose all of its glaciers. Meanwhile, glaciers across the Andes have lost 25% of their ice coverage since the 19th century, with tropical glaciers melting 10 times faster than the global average.

The region faced severe droughts in the Amazon and Pantanal, while wildfires, fueled by extreme heat, devastated areas in Chile, Mexico, and Belize. Chile’s wildfires, the deadliest since 2010, resulted in over 130 deaths. In Brazil, flooding caused economic losses of 8.5 billion reais, with more than 180 fatalities.

Rising sea levels, driven by melting glaciers, put coastal and island communities at greater risk. Hurricane Beryl, the strongest hurricane on record to hit Grenada, left widespread devastation, highlighting the vulnerability of the region to tropical cyclones.

Despite the challenges, there are positive signs. Renewable energy now accounts for 69% of the region’s energy mix, with solar and wind power showing remarkable growth. Early warning systems and climate services have also saved lives and bolstered resilience against extreme weather.

The report also highlights the growing threat to food security. Climate-induced disasters have led to crop and livestock losses, disrupted supply chains, and driven up food prices, further exacerbating poverty and inequality. The WMO stresses the need for agricultural resilience and stronger food systems to protect vulnerable populations.

The WMO’s report underscores the need for urgent action to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Cooperation between governments, communities, and international partners, along with investments in sustainable energy and disaster preparedness, will be crucial in addressing the region’s growing climate risks.

