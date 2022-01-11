Brooklyn Borough President taps Caribbean American legislator for his deputy

Caribbean American New York State Assembly member, Diana Richardson, is to be appointed as deputy to newly elected Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso.

Richardson, the daughter of Aruban and St. Martin immigrants, is expected to focus on addressing food insecurity, reducing gun violence, and supporting Brooklyn’s Community Boards, ensuring they are reflective of the communities they serve.

Reynoso said Richardson is a lifelong Brooklyn resident and a committed public servant. Since 2015, she has served the 43rd Assembly District in Central Brooklyn that comprises the neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush, Wingate, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Reynoso said that Richardson also led the fight on gun violence in the New York State Legislature and recently passed the Community Violence Intervention Act of 2021, which secures funding for state-wide Cure Violence Programs.

In addition, Reynoso said Richardson championed 15 pieces of legislation signed into law, and led the fight to pass New York States’ Police Reform Act of 2020, and the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

The Brooklyn Borough President said Richardson has also delivered millions of dollars in aid to the public schools in her district, funding capital and technology improvements, and advocating for civic education.

He described her as an unwavering progressive voice and a powerful advocate for her community in Central Brooklyn for years.

“Diana has shown time and again that she is committed to standing up for the most vulnerable among us, and I know that she shares our vision of creating a Brooklyn that works for all of us. I’m proud to bring her on as Deputy Borough President and ready to get to work together advocating for all Brooklynites,” added Reynoso.

Richardson says she has dedicated her life to serving the community that raised her, adding that she’s honored to be able to continue that service in Borough Hall.

“Our borough has been hit hard by this pandemic, particularly the communities of color, small businesses, and essential workers on the front lines, and I’m ready to work alongside Borough President Reynoso to uplift working families and deliver a recovery that centers the most vulnerable among us.“Borough President Reynoso is a coalition builder and a progressive champion, and I know that together we can deliver a stronger, more equitable future for Brooklyn,” she added.

“An excellent choice”

In an email to constituents, Richardson said it was “a deep honor to represent the 43rd Assembly District, a vibrant community that has raised me, with its own distinct presence, so rich in culture, and an unyielding spirit like no other.”

Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants said Richardson is “indeed an excellent choice” as the new Deputy Brooklyn Borough President.

“For the past six years, I have been honored to partner and serve with Assemblywoman Diana Richardson who is not only a colleague in government, but who also represents me as a resident of the 43rd District in the NY State Assembly,” said Clarke, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn.

“Her work ethic, leadership and compassion for others have placed her on the front lines of policy making in service to our community”

