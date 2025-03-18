Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Armed gangs launched coordinated attacks on three major media outlets in Haiti’s capital over the weekend, escalating concerns over press freedom and the government’s ability to maintain order.

The wave of violence began on March 13 when gangs set fire to the headquarters of Radio Télévision Caraïbe (RTVC) on Rue Chavannes. Hours later, Radio Mélodie FM was also targeted. By March 16, gangs stormed Télé Pluriel in Delmas 19, looting equipment before torching the building.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils Aimé swiftly condemned the attacks, vowing to take decisive action against criminal groups.

“These brazen assaults on the press are an attempt to silence independent journalism,” Fils Aimé said in a March 13 statement. “In collaboration with the Haitian National Police, we are reinforcing security measures to protect media institutions and ensure citizens’ safety.”

Despite the government’s pledge, gangs continue to tighten their grip on Port-au-Prince, particularly in Carrefour-Feuilles, Delmas, and downtown, where residents have issued urgent pleas for protection.

- Advertisement -

News outlets under threat

RTVC, one of Haiti’s most influential media outlets, had already relocated operations in 2024 due to escalating gang violence downtown. However, essential equipment remained at the Rue Chavannes premises, which were destroyed in the attack.

“This is a direct assault on press freedom and democracy,” the Association of Haitian Journalists (AJH) said in a statement.

Artur Romeu, Director of Reporters Without Borders Latin America Bureau, said: “This arson attack on RTVC is yet another attempt to silence the Haitian press through terror and destruction. For years, journalists and media outlets in Haiti have been targeted with violence, threats, and forced exile due to the actions of armed gangs. The authorities must act immediately to ensure journalists’ safety, investigate this attack, and hold those responsible to account. The persistent climate of impunity is increasing the risk of a media blackout in parts of the country that have become increasingly inaccessible, depriving the population of their right to information.”

Télé Pluriel and Radio Mélodie FM suffered similar fates. On March 15, gangs looted Télé Pluriel before setting the station ablaze. Management reported that several nearby businesses, including R&C Plaza, were also targeted.

Meanwhile, Radio Mélodie FM sustained major damage when armed groups stormed its headquarters on March 13.

These attacks are part of a disturbing trend. In 2024, gangs ransacked state-owned Presses Nationales and looted Le Nouvelliste, Haiti’s 125-year-old newspaper, disrupting its print operations.

Haitian and international press freedom advocates have strongly denounced the attacks. The Collectif des Médias en Ligne (CMEL) warned that the violence represents a systematic attempt to suppress independent journalism.

Internationally, the Inter-American Press Association and the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression (RELE) also condemned the assaults, calling for thorough investigations and stronger protections for journalists.

Press freedom in peril

The latest attacks come amid an alarming rise in violence against journalists. In December 2024, two reporters were killed while covering a gang attack at the University of Haiti Hospital.

Konbit pou Rekonstwi Lakay (KORELA), an advocacy group, warned that without decisive action, press freedom in Haiti will continue to deteriorate.

“As gangs expand their control, journalism in Haiti faces an existential threat,” KORELA stated. “Authorities must act now to prevent further attacks and ensure the survival of a free press.”

With gangs showing no signs of relenting, the Haitian government faces mounting pressure to restore order and safeguard the media, a crucial pillar of democracy.