Antigua will maintain relationships with China, Europe, and US

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has emphasized the need for Antigua and Barbuda to maintain strong relationships with global powers such as Europe, China, and the United States while expanding its diplomatic reach into new regions.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Encounter, which entered its second day on Friday, Greene underscored the necessity of broadening Antigua and Barbuda’s international footprint, particularly in Africa, Central and South America, and India.

“The expansion of our relationships in these areas is not a mere ambition but a necessity,” Greene told the gathering of Antigua and Barbuda diplomats. “The African continent, with its vast resources and emerging markets, presents a wealth of opportunities that we must seize.”

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with Central and South America, citing opportunities for mutual growth in agriculture, tourism, and natural resources. Additionally, Greene pointed to India as a key partner in technology, education, and sustainable energy, noting the transformative potential of such collaborations.

Balancing global alliances

While advocating for new diplomatic partnerships, Greene made it clear that Antigua and Barbuda will not turn away from its longstanding relationships with Europe, China, and the U.S..

His remarks come amid increased scrutiny of China’s role in the Caribbean, particularly from the United States. However, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has repeatedly stated that Antigua and Barbuda will engage with both global powers based on economic and developmental needs rather than political alignments.

“All we want is cooperation in the interest of our survivability, so that our people can thrive and have good living standards,” Browne said earlier this month.

Greene echoed that sentiment, stating that Antigua and Barbuda’s diplomatic strategy must reflect its economic priorities, investment goals, and resilience against climate change. He also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to multilateralism, calling it a crucial mechanism for small island developing states to amplify their voices on the global stage.

“In an interconnected world, multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, CARICOM, and the Organization of American States (OAS) enable us to collaborate with larger nations, advocating for climate action, sustainable development, and health security,” Greene said.

As Antigua and Barbuda prepares to host the OAS General Assembly later this year and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next year, Greene urged diplomats to ensure that foreign policy reflects the aspirations of the country’s citizens.

“Our foreign policy must be an embodiment of our Caribbean civilization and our shared ambition of resilient prosperity,” he stated.

Citing Winston Churchill, Greene called on Antigua and Barbuda’s diplomatic corps to embrace this moment in history with resolve.

“This moment is ours, and we must seize it,” he declared.