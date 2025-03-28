NewsCaribbeanAntigua & Barbuda

Antigua will maintain relationships with China, Europe, and US

chet greene antigua
By Jovani Davis

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has emphasized the need for Antigua and Barbuda to maintain strong relationships with global powers such as Europe, China, and the United States while expanding its diplomatic reach into new regions.

Speaking at the Diplomatic Encounter, which entered its second day on Friday, Greene underscored the necessity of broadening Antigua and Barbuda’s international footprint, particularly in Africa, Central and South America, and India.

“The expansion of our relationships in these areas is not a mere ambition but a necessity,” Greene told the gathering of Antigua and Barbuda diplomats. “The African continent, with its vast resources and emerging markets, presents a wealth of opportunities that we must seize.”

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with Central and South America, citing opportunities for mutual growth in agriculture, tourism, and natural resources. Additionally, Greene pointed to India as a key partner in technology, education, and sustainable energy, noting the transformative potential of such collaborations.

Balancing global alliances

While advocating for new diplomatic partnerships, Greene made it clear that Antigua and Barbuda will not turn away from its longstanding relationships with Europe, China, and the U.S..

- Advertisement -

His remarks come amid increased scrutiny of China’s role in the Caribbean, particularly from the United States. However, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has repeatedly stated that Antigua and Barbuda will engage with both global powers based on economic and developmental needs rather than political alignments.

“All we want is cooperation in the interest of our survivability, so that our people can thrive and have good living standards,” Browne said earlier this month.

Greene echoed that sentiment, stating that Antigua and Barbuda’s diplomatic strategy must reflect its economic priorities, investment goals, and resilience against climate change. He also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to multilateralism, calling it a crucial mechanism for small island developing states to amplify their voices on the global stage.

“In an interconnected world, multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, CARICOM, and the Organization of American States (OAS) enable us to collaborate with larger nations, advocating for climate action, sustainable development, and health security,” Greene said.

As Antigua and Barbuda prepares to host the OAS General Assembly later this year and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next year, Greene urged diplomats to ensure that foreign policy reflects the aspirations of the country’s citizens.

“Our foreign policy must be an embodiment of our Caribbean civilization and our shared ambition of resilient prosperity,” he stated.

Citing Winston Churchill, Greene called on Antigua and Barbuda’s diplomatic corps to embrace this moment in history with resolve.

“This moment is ours, and we must seize it,” he declared.

 

More Stories

heatwaves climate crisis

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals the devastating impact of climate extremes on the Caribbean and Latin American region in...
Trinidad court ruling

Trinidad High Court rules police tattoo policy unconstitutional

A High Court ruling has declared the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) tattoo policy for recruits unconstitutional, awarding $300,000 in damages to Daawuud...
China displeased with Guyana, US talks

China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

China’s government voiced strong objections Friday to the deepening relationship between the United States and Guyana, just a day after U.S. Secretary of State...
Violence haiti

Widespread blackouts deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

A prolonged blackout in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis, as escalating gang violence prevents critical repairs and disrupts daily...
Guyana U.S. venezuela

US warns Venezuela against attacking Guyana, saying ‘it would not end well’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Venezuela, cautioning that any military action against Guyana or attacks on...
CARICOM Eminent Person Group ends visit to Haiti

Bruce Golding warns Haiti is close to becoming a failed state

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding warned Wednesday that Haiti is "perilously close" to being a failed state, urging the international community to take...
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

Gonsalves warns of economic impact on Caribbean from US tariffs on Chinese ships

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a strong warning on Wednesday about the potential severe economic consequences for the...
fake currency Trinidad

Trinidad police detain two suspects, including soldier, fake currency scam

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have detained two suspects, including a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in connection with a fake...
Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday,...
Antigua and Barbuda to host investment conference in March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
heatwaves climate crisis

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

Skip to content