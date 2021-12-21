Antigua Pleased with Recent Cruise Ship Arrivals

The Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) on Monday said it expects December to be the busiest month following the re-opening of the tourism sector, with an anticipated 65 cruise ship calls for the month.

The sector had been closed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID019) and ACP said that a notable milestone achieved in December was the arrival of five cruise ship vessels including the brand-new Spirit of Adventure operated by UK- based Saga Cruises.

“We reopened the cruise port almost five months ago with a very modest restart and we are pleased with our performance thus far. Saturday was very special for us as the completion of the fifth berth earlier this year allowed us the capacity to now be able to receive more vessels in port and seeing those five ships perched so beautifully at the cruise port was definitely a captivating sight,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CAP general manager.

- Advertisement -

“Recognizing that we are still within an active pandemic we continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the execution of protocols to ensure the safety of our guests, service providers and residents. While still not back at 2019 levels, we are looking forward to a continued trajectory of growth.” She added.

CAP said that next year is also very promising with more than 200 bookings so far.

It said with upgrades to Heritage Quay Shopping Center to begin by the second quarter of 2022, “this development is expected to increase the retail and food and beverage footprint of Antigua Cruise Port while increasing the entertainment offerings in the destination”.

CMC