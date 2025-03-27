NewsCaribbeanAntigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Antigua and Barbuda to host investment conference in March 2025
Prime Minister Gaston Browne
By Jovani Davis

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in the upcoming 2025 Population and Housing Census.

Speaking at the official launch of the census and the newly renamed National Bureau of Statistics (formerly the Statistics Division) on Monday, Browne reassured the public that all data collected would remain confidential and would not be used for immigration enforcement.

“It doesn’t matter your status in the country, as long as you’re here, you are to be counted,” Browne said. “My administration doesn’t have a history of deporting people [simply] for being illegal, so you need not worry.”

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams highlighted the significance of the census for small island nations, stressing that it is “more than just counting people.” He described the census as a crucial tool that provides vital data on population composition, distribution, and living conditions, which is essential for sustainable development and effective decision-making.

“For small island developing states like ours, such information is not merely useful, it is essential,” Sir Rodney said.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister also announced that Census Day will take place on June 25, 2025, and described participation as a civic duty critical for national planning and development. “If we do not know the size of our population and the various demographic data associated with our population, then we cannot plan properly,” Browne explained.

This year, the 2025 Census will be conducted using computer tablets, replacing paper questionnaires. Deputy Census Officer Tracelyn Joseph explained that the use of technology will enhance both efficiency and accuracy in data collection. “By using this technology, we can improve the quality and speed of data processing and analysis,” Joseph said.

Joseph also outlined six key reasons why the census is important, including supporting student research, informing government planning for schools and healthcare, creating temporary jobs, guiding policy decisions, helping businesses decide where to invest, and tracking population growth across different regions.

Chief Statistician and Census Officer Statchel Edwards discussed the transition of the Statistics Division to the National Bureau of Statistics, a two-phase process that will first establish the legal and procedural framework before the census and later expand the national statistical system.

“The transformation is essential to ensuring a more autonomous, efficient, and responsive institution that meets the growing demand for high-quality data,” Edwards said.

The ceremony also featured the announcement of the winning census slogan, “2025 Census: Mapping the Present, Shaping the Future,” created by ten-year-old Asahi Joseph from Villa Primary School. Joseph received a tablet and $500 for his winning entry, selected from 249 submissions by students across the nation.

Additionally, more than 500 field staff will be recruited and trained on census concepts, definitions, and methodology in preparation for data collection later this year. Originally scheduled for 2021, the census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. It will provide essential data to inform decisions on healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social services in Antigua and Barbuda.

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday,...
Rubio Barbados Trinidad

Secretary Marco Rubio’s talks with Barbados and Trinidad leaders focus on security and energy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the first stop on this three-nation regional tour in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he held talks with...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Holness, Rubio pledge continued partnership to address Haiti crisis

As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence, political instability, and a worsening humanitarian crisis, regional leaders are reaffirming their commitment to finding solutions. During a...
Cuban doctors

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US ‘has no problem’ with Cuban doctors

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the U.S. government's concerns about Cuba’s medical missions are not directed at doctors themselves, but rather...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US Secretary of State applauds Jamaica’s crime reduction; pledges travel advisory review

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and senior government officials. Among the...
Marco Rubio andew holness jamaica

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Jamaica for high-level talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, marking a significant moment in the...
US travel advisory

US urges Americans to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago in new advisory

The United States has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the twin-island nation...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenya-led mission officer missing after clash with gangs in Haiti

A member of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has been reported missing following a violent encounter with criminal gangs in...
Jamaica Wayne O. Robertson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry

Jamaica’s Legal Ministry hits the streets to engage Jamaicans in constitutional reform push

As Jamaica edges closer to becoming a republic, efforts to engage the public on constitutional reform have reached new heights with the Ministry of...
Saint Lucia launches national survey on living conditions

Saint Lucia launches national survey on living conditions

Saint Lucia officially launched the 2025 Survey of Living Conditions and Household Budget Survey (SLC-HBS) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, marking the start of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as...

Skip to content