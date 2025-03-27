Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in the upcoming 2025 Population and Housing Census.

Speaking at the official launch of the census and the newly renamed National Bureau of Statistics (formerly the Statistics Division) on Monday, Browne reassured the public that all data collected would remain confidential and would not be used for immigration enforcement.

“It doesn’t matter your status in the country, as long as you’re here, you are to be counted,” Browne said. “My administration doesn’t have a history of deporting people [simply] for being illegal, so you need not worry.”

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams highlighted the significance of the census for small island nations, stressing that it is “more than just counting people.” He described the census as a crucial tool that provides vital data on population composition, distribution, and living conditions, which is essential for sustainable development and effective decision-making.

“For small island developing states like ours, such information is not merely useful, it is essential,” Sir Rodney said.

The Prime Minister also announced that Census Day will take place on June 25, 2025, and described participation as a civic duty critical for national planning and development. “If we do not know the size of our population and the various demographic data associated with our population, then we cannot plan properly,” Browne explained.

This year, the 2025 Census will be conducted using computer tablets, replacing paper questionnaires. Deputy Census Officer Tracelyn Joseph explained that the use of technology will enhance both efficiency and accuracy in data collection. “By using this technology, we can improve the quality and speed of data processing and analysis,” Joseph said.

Joseph also outlined six key reasons why the census is important, including supporting student research, informing government planning for schools and healthcare, creating temporary jobs, guiding policy decisions, helping businesses decide where to invest, and tracking population growth across different regions.

Chief Statistician and Census Officer Statchel Edwards discussed the transition of the Statistics Division to the National Bureau of Statistics, a two-phase process that will first establish the legal and procedural framework before the census and later expand the national statistical system.

“The transformation is essential to ensuring a more autonomous, efficient, and responsive institution that meets the growing demand for high-quality data,” Edwards said.

The ceremony also featured the announcement of the winning census slogan, “2025 Census: Mapping the Present, Shaping the Future,” created by ten-year-old Asahi Joseph from Villa Primary School. Joseph received a tablet and $500 for his winning entry, selected from 249 submissions by students across the nation.

Additionally, more than 500 field staff will be recruited and trained on census concepts, definitions, and methodology in preparation for data collection later this year. Originally scheduled for 2021, the census was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. It will provide essential data to inform decisions on healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social services in Antigua and Barbuda.