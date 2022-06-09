Jamaican Master Blender Joy Spence Gets Lifetime Achievement Award from American Distilled Spirits Council

Jamaican master blender Joy Spence, known for creating some of the most popular rums at the Appleton Estate, was among spirit industry leaders honored by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

The DISCUS hosted its annual conference awards luncheon on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans.

The 71-year-old Spence was one of four honorees this year, and the only one to receive the DISCUS Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the council, the Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual who supports the industry during their lifetime through significant innovation and promotion of the industry, commercial strategy, advocacy, or responsibility.

The council noted that Dr. Joy Spence has the distinction of being the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry, “paving the way for many women who are following in her footsteps.”

Joy joined Appleton Estate as Chief Chemist in 1981, gaining the title of Master Blender in 1997.

“Over the course of her career, Joy has combined the art and science of rum making to create some of the finest, most highly awarded rums in the world, including Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve and Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12-Year-Old. Her crowning achievement was the Limited Edition Appleton Estate 50-Year-Old Jamaican Rum – the oldest rum blend ever introduced to the consumer marketplace,” the council also noted.

Joy has received numerous honors and awards including the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander, in recognition of her contribution to the promotion of Jamaica’s rum industry and Jamaica globally.

She was also the first female to receive the National Medal for Science and Technology for her significant advances in the field of science and technology and contributions to the economic, cultural and social development of Jamaica.

At Appleton Estate, Spence currently serves as a brand ambassador and is also the general manager for technical and quality service.

Tours of the Appleton Estate distillery in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica are named The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience.