Appleton Estate Among the Caribbean’s Best Distilleries

The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, located at the Appleton Estate in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica has been voted among the best rum distilleries in the Caribbean.

The popular tourist attraction was voted as the second-best in the region by USA Today’s 10 Best Travel Guides. A team of editors picks the nominees for the top ten and the winner is determined by popular vote.

Appleton Estate was ranked second behind Topper’s Rhum in Saint Maarten.

Described as one of the Caribbean’s premier rum distillers, Appleton Estate offers guided tours illustrating the history of rum making in the region.

The tour begins with a lively discussion of the days when sugarcane was crushed by donkey power, then proceeds to a behind-the-scenes look at the modern facility. The tour guide takes you through the process of rum-making, from the extraction of the sugarcane juice to the making of molasses. Upon being fully educated about rum, you will receive samples of the finished product. Every visitor also receives a complimentary miniature bottle of Appleton.

Appleton Estate’s rum was also recently voted as one of the top five best-selling rums in the world.

In its 2022 annual brands report, Drinks International noted that Appleton Estate’s premium rum ranked fourth among the top five best-selling rums and fourth among the top five trending rums in the world. The report is a snapshot of the buying habits of the world’s best bars. Respondents include bar owners, bar managers and head bartenders.

Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager for Appleton Estate at J. Wray and Nephew Limited, said the company is very proud that its “global, premium, award-winning Appleton Estate brand, was recognized by Drinks International, which was able to “capture the spirit of Jamaican Excellence.”

Powell added that the brand has been recognized by Drinks International for several years. He said the listing is an indication that the brand is doing something right.