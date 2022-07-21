fbpx
Jamaican Government welcomes new ROK Hotel in the capital

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in blue suit at the official opening of the 168 room ROK Hotel Kingston
By Santana Salmon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the opening of the new 12-story ROK Hotel Kingston will significantly contribute to the continued revitalization of the capital by further boosting the area’s economic potential.

“It means more income in people’s pockets; it means the return of life in downtown Kingston, and more economic activity can take place,” he said at the ceremony officially opening the four-star hotel, which is part of the brand Tapestry Collection by Hilton, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Holness praised the investors for sticking with the project and completing it despite the delays that were experienced, particularly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are very, very happy to be… opening the ROK Hotel and to have the brand of the Hilton, the Tapestry here in downtown Kingston. It means a lot to have this brand anchored…downtown,” he said.

Development of the new hotel began in 2019 after the property, formerly the Oceana Hotel, was acquired by PanJam Investment Limited. It is the first Hilton Tapestry Collection in the Caribbean and the first in over 30 years to be in Kingston. It is being managed by Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company based in the United States of America.

Holness noted that the hotel “promises to give a unique experience to visitors… an authentic Jamaican experience” adding that the hotel is strategically located in the business district of Kingston and is “five minutes away from everything.

“It’s a centrally located hotel and I expect your occupancy will be high throughout the year,” the Prime Minister said.

The hotel boasts state-of-the-art facilities including 168 rooms and 47 luxury suites, a lounge area, restaurant, café, and bar, and a 24-hour fitness and wellness center. It also features more than 32,000 square feet of meeting space, six meeting rooms outfitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, and an expansive pool deck for outdoor gatherings.

CMC/

 

