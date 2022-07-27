Jamaica scores high marks in travel + leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2022

“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized as among the best once again and to have more Jamaican hotels and resorts included than any other Caribbean island,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “Earning high marks in these two categories of such prestigious awards is truly a testament to the continued strength and appeal of our tourism product to travelers.”

Winners of the annual World’s Best Awards are selected by readers of Travel + Leisure. A survey was developed that asked respondents to rate airlines, airports, cities, cruise ships, hotels, islands, and more on several characteristics. The final scores are averages of these responses and a minimum number of responses is necessary for a candidate to be eligible for inclusion in the World’s Best Awards rankings. Each category is scored independently.

Travel + Leisure is one of the top travel media brands in the world with a mission to inform and inspire passionate travelers.