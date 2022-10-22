Five Upcoming Caribbean Wellness Retreats to Consider

With work from home becoming a permanent fixture in the wake of COVID-19, the line between work and time-off has been forever blurred. Sometimes we can all use a reset to mitigate burnout, and what could be better than a Caribbean wellness retreat?

If this sounds like you, here are four upcoming Caribbean wellness retreats that you may want to check out.

THE BAHAMAS: 5-Day Yoga Vacation at a Traditional Yoga Ashram

This retreat in the Bahamas prioritizes inner wellness in multiple forms. Guided meditative yoga is one of the pillars that will be practiced, gently nudging participants toward inner peace and happiness from within.

- Advertisement -

The other pillar is food. “Proper eating is important so as to fuel the body without overloading the digestive system. While food gives energy, digestion takes energy. The quantity should be the right amount and with specific quality,” says a retreat instructor and leader of the detox program.

It’s a vegetarian/vegan program with gluten-free options promising two freshly prepared dishes a day and additional snacks. Lodging is flexible, ranging from “bring your own tent” up to a beachfront double deluxe suite.

This retreat is held on a rolling basis, and you can book your own dates at the ashram.

JAMAICA: 6-Day Rhythm of Life Yoga & Wellness Vacation

Visit the Amanoka Villa in the iconic Discovery Bay, Jamaica for a 5-night, 6-day yoga vacation from January 15 – 20, 2023. An all-inclusive experience, including transport to and from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, this is a truly luxurious adventure. Amenities include an infinity pool and a heated jacuzzi.

On the docket are twice-daily yoga sessions ranging from vinyasa, yin, and restorative. There are also private lessons to work on specific weaknesses and meditation coaching to get you into a sustainable habit after the retreat is over.

There’s plenty of free time for guests to partake in snorkeling, kayaking, playing tennis, poker, or bumper pool.

SAINT LUCIA: 8-Day Elevate Your Life Spiritual Retreat

Uniquely targeted at those who feel overextended, this yoga retreat, which will be held on February 18 – 25, 2023, beckons you to beautiful St. Lucia to learn how to “shift your personal reality.”

Using a combination of practices – inner child work (recognizing and addressing childhood trauma), shadow work (addressing your subconscious insecurities), and guided meditation, the goal is to bridge the gap between the emotional and mental self that will result in deeper self-understanding and mitigating the need for external validation.

You’ll be in the capable hands of spiritual coach Christina Prokos through a yoga experience crafted for all levels of practice.

CUBA: 7-Day New Year Orishas Afro-Cuban Culture & Yoga Retreat

This unique 7-day retreat held on December 27, 2022 – January 3, 2023, not only takes you on a journey inwards, but around Cuba itself. Ludisis Mones is a certified yoga instructor and Thai Massage therapist deeply in love with her country.

The program is more extroverted than your typical retreat as Ludisis takes you around some of Cuba’s most historic spots including Old Havana, the city of Trinidad, and tours of historic tobacco and coffee plantations.

All the while, with the promise of good food (including learning how to make certain traditional Cuban dishes), dance lessons, and award-winning live music. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.