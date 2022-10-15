Four morning habits to help maintain balance over the last quarter of 2022

International yoga instructor and transformation coach, Nadine McNeil (otherwise known as Universal Empress) knows that for many of us the last quarter of the year can be especially challenging.

“We’ve been through ten months of ups and downs and crazy turnarounds. We’ve had some wins, and we’ve also taken our fair share of beatings. Guess what? We’re still here. Remember, it ain’t over till it’s done!” McNeil implores.

A Jamaican by birth, McNeil travels extensively to teach and coach around the world, and also offers online programs such as her upcoming Life Reset 2023, helping women across the globe clarify their visions for their lives, and optimize their life experiences.

- Advertisement -

McNeil lives between Bali and Jamaica and was once a disaster response executive at the United Nations. She found yoga to help her manage the enormous pressure of the job. Eventually, she fell into a period of overwhelming stress and anxiety and decided to step away from the UN. It was then she dived into yoga as a pathway to heal her body and mind.

Today, McNeil is an internationally lauded expert at managing and dissolving barriers to living a happy and wholesome life. She knows that the final quarter of the year can be a truly stressful time for many and advises her clients to step into a solid daily routine to access balance in this precarious time.

“Especially on those days when we feel as though we could just curl up in bed forever in a fetal position and wait for life to pass, routines get us up and out of bed, and keep us moving in our desired direction,” she explains.

Here are four morning habits McNeil says will help you maintain a sense of balance over the final few months of 2022.

Meditation

“Morning meditations invite you to sit and set your intention for the day,” McNeil says. She suggests practicing meditation for five to 20 minutes, by either sitting in silence or using an app for a guided experience.

Journaling

Journaling is another great morning practice, allowing you to pour your feelings, hopes, dreams, pain, and disappointments on paper, in a safe place. Nadine McNeil notes, “My journal entries allow me to see what’s ruminating around in my subconscious.”

Walking

“Morning walks give your mind the space it needs to clear out the debris and see what rises to the top,” McNeil says. Your morning walk can be as long or short, or as gentle or vigorous as you’d like, but remember to use it as a time for introspection and contemplation.

Exercise

We all know that exercise is a great way to increase endorphins. According to McNeil, “My physical exercise allows me to move anxiety, fear, or tension that I may be holding in my body.” We hold emotions in our bodies, she explains, and exercise helps us free our bodies of any negative emotion that it is storing. Through movement we access a greater sense of mental freedom, agility, and ultimately, more inner peace and happiness.

“Here’s what I continue to learn: especially when we feel like copping out, this is precisely the time that we’re required to dive in and dig deep,” Nadine McNeil reflects. She notes that if you commit to these simple daily practices, you’ll feel better and be inspired to trod on along the rocky, yet awe-inspiring journey that we call life.