Dr Heather Douglas Details Trauma and Faith in New Book, “The Suddenlies of Life”

The aftershock of negative, unplanned life events, grief and trauma are universal experiences shared by people around the world – especially heightened over the last two years, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. These are also major themes in a new book written by Dr. Heather Douglas.

Dr. Douglas experienced a sudden traumatic shock, when her once vibrant father, died suddenly of a massive heart attack in 2018. The trauma birthed this book, The Suddenlies of Life, published by Trilogy Publishing Company earlier this year.

Tragic life events often lead people down a positive or negative path. And Dr, Douglas, a devoted Christian, said she believed that God directed her to encourage everyone to ponder the brevity of life, through her father’s sudden death.

What if you were to have a “sudden” event in your life – How would you navigate life once this happens? Will it make or break you? Do you become stronger to become a better or a bitter person? Will you have that resolve to “do all the good you can, to as many as you can, for as long as you can?” These are important questions asked in her new book.

And with trauma and grief being at the forefront of the media for the last two years, Dr Douglas also reminds readers of the importance of spending time with our loved ones and showing appreciation for even the smallest gesture.

In this book, Dr. Douglas details her journey of healing and how she depended on the only one who could heal her broken heart: God. The Suddenlies of Life, looks at experiences, peace, joy, favor, breakthrough, disaster, and eternity, that this journey of life sometimes takes us through, as she describes experiences in her life, and experiences from other acquaintances who have triumphed.

The book is sold on major websites, walmart.com, amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, By Faith Christian Bookstore and at all major bookstores.