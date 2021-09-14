New USCIS Notice For Removal of Conditions Automatically Extends Residency For Two Years

The USCIS has announced that beginning September 4, 2021, immigrants who filed extensions to remove conditions on residency (forms I-751 or I-829) will now have their residency automatically extended for 24 months.

Until this change, immigrants who filed such requests received a USCIS I-797 Notice of Action receipt which only extended residency status for 18 months.

This change is due to the reality of long backlogs in processing I-751 cases for spouses of U.S. Citizens to remove conditions on their residency to obtain permanent green cards, as well as for EB-5 investors who file for permanent residency.

The new USCIS receipt is evidence of residency and can be used along with the expired green card to extend Driver’s Licenses, to work and travel.

** Contributions to this Column are made by Attorney Caroly Pedersen, Esq. of the American Immigration Law Center