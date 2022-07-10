Tobago Forest Reserve: One with Nature

If you are a lover of nature and all is uniqueness then Tobago has the perfect attraction for you. The Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve is on record as the oldest legally protected forest reserve geared specifically toward a conservation purpose. It was established on April 13th, 1776 by an ordinance which states in part, that the reserve is “for the purpose of attracting frequent showers of rain upon which the fertility of lands in these climates doth entirely depend.”

The Main Ridge is managed by the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, which falls under the Tobago House of Assembly. Qualified foresters are present to escort visitors looking to explore the wonders of nature to the interior of the Main Ridge. The area receives about 15,000 eco-tourists per annum and you could be in among those who get to witness its beauty up close.

The Main Ridge Forest Reserve is home to a number of flora and fauna; it is estimated that the rainforest provides habitats for twelve to sixteen species of mammals out of the nearly ninety mammal species in the Caribbean region, twenty-four non-poisonous snakes, sixteen lizards and two hundred and ten species of birds, the most outstanding being the bird species Campylopterus ensipennis – the White-tailed Sabrewing Hummingbird – that is both rare and endemic to Tobago. After the 1963 hurricane Flora, many of the flora and fauna populations dwindled or disappeared. The Sabrewing Hummingbird is one of the species that has been recovering since the incident. The bird was declared an Environmentally Sensitive Species by Trinidad and Tobago’s Environment Management Authority in 2005. The ridge is also home to the ocellated gecko, an animal that is not found anywhere else in the world.